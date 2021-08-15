Crust Network Trading Down 12.7% This Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $93.15 million and $12.47 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $50.53 or 0.00109739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.00869219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00104619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

