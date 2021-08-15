CSFB Analysts Give Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) a C$16.50 Price Target

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) has been given a C$16.50 price target by analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.42.

AQN stock opened at C$19.54 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.48 and a 52-week high of C$22.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

