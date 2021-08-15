CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CSRLF remained flat at $$4.74 on Friday. CSR has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CSR to a “buy” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

