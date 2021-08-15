CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CSRLF remained flat at $$4.74 on Friday. CSR has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CSR to a “buy” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

