Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 70.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth about $608,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth about $3,984,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.56 million, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of -0.68.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

