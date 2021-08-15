Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 206.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

