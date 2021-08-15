Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Lydall worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lydall by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,884 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lydall by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after buying an additional 96,843 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Lydall by 5.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 466,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lydall by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDL opened at $61.70 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,028.16 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.02.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

