Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $380,000 Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

AQB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

AQB stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

