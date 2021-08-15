Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $398,000 in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Venator Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 233,159 shares during the period. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNTR. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

VNTR stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

