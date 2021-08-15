CVD Equipment (CVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

CVV stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,541 shares of company stock worth $326,308 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

