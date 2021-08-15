CVD Equipment (CVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
CVV stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.62.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
