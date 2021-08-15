CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $190.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by analysts at Wolfe Research from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $157.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.51. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

