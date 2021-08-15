D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YQ opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

