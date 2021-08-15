D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $90,000 Investment in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 407,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ).

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.