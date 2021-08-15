D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGI opened at $9.20 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $841.89 million, a PE ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

