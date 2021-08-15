Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $35,424,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 18.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

