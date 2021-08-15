Datamine (DAM) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $590,377.89 and approximately $21,930.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00330706 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001353 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.29 or 0.01000869 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,144 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

