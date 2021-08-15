Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 945,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 170.36% and a negative net margin of 295.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Datasea by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datasea in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Datasea in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

