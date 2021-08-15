Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of MSP opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Datto has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, analysts expect that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $387,058.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,480,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,997,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

