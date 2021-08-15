DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

BATS FGRO opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99.

