David F. Novack Sells 10,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

