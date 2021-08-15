Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.89 ($191.64).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a PE ratio of -16.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of €118.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

