Desjardins Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$159.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.79. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.14.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

