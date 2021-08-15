Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DSNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

