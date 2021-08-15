Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.80 ($12.70) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.19. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

