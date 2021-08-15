Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €164.00 ($192.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.