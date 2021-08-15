Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLAKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 16,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

