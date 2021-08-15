Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €52.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €52.50 ($61.76) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

DWNI stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €51.84. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

