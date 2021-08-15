Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives $29.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of DTCWY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,236. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

