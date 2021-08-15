Dexterra Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

Shares of DXT opened at C$7.39 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$4.55 and a 1 year high of C$7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

