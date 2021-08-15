DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $301.13 on Major Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $36,711.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $301.13 or 0.00657809 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00153859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.82 or 1.00166676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00879376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.30 or 0.07167932 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

