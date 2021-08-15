DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIC. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.25 ($20.29).

DIC opened at €15.21 ($17.89) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.96.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

