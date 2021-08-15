Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

DLR opened at $159.10 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

