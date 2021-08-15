Digitalcoin Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $328,047.66 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,009.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.98 or 0.06887715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $680.82 or 0.01479746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00387685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00155465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00577411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00367166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.64 or 0.00310020 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,670,578 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

