Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 349.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 153 shares of company stock worth $45,028.

Shares of DLG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 305.50 ($3.99). 3,276,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,716. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.40. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

