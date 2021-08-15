Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diversey stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSEY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

