Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $70.00 target price on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Docebo stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -276.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

