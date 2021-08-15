Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $199.68 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $199.68 million and $5.57 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001881 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.