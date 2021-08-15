Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

