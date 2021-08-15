Dominic Dragisich Sells 2,258 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

