Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

