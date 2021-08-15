DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0028 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. DopeCoin has a market cap of $330,621.85 and approximately $26,390.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.00391585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.