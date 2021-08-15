DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the July 15th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 550.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 165,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,430. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

