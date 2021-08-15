DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Critical Review

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sify Technologies and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 6.85% 27.99% 9.67% DouYu International 1.46% 1.91% 1.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sify Technologies and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25

DouYu International has a consensus price target of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 326.28%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $327.63 million 2.02 $20.84 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.76 $74.41 million $0.23 15.00

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats DouYu International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

