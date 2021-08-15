Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $70.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.71.

DOCS stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $83.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

