Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $$5.41 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

DDHRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.