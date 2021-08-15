Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $$5.41 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

DDHRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

