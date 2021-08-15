DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DSDVY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.68. 16,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,351. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.79.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

