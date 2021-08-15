Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00132356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00154177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.31 or 1.00296036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00878903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.07162332 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

