Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Linde by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $309.40 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

