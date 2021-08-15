Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $638,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

