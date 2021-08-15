Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after buying an additional 459,181 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Henry Schein by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after buying an additional 240,730 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

