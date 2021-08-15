Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $143.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

